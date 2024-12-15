Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas aims for strong finish at Q-School to keep PGA Tour Card hopes alive

The UAE golf star says he will give it his best shot and not worry about the outcome - whether good, average, or poor
Dubai's Rayhan Thomas (Ind), tied 31st with 18 to play, approaching the final round at PGA Tour Q'School with positivity. - Supplied photo
Dubai-born golfer Rayhan Thomas is tied for 31st place at three-over-par after three rounds at the 2024 Final Stage PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra, Florida, USA.
A 25-year-old former Dubai Creek member who now represents the club as a professional, Rayhan carded a one-over-par 71 on Saturday, adding to his earlier rounds of 70 and 72.
A pivotal day lies ahead for Rayhan as he looks to climb the leaderboard and secure a coveted PGA Tour card or strong status for the upcoming season.
Leading the field after 54 holes are Americans Matthew Riedel and Alistair Docherty, both sitting at six under par.
As he prepares for the decisive final round, he remains optimistic about his chances.
"It is another big day for me – and I am still excited with what I can achieve this week," he said.
Reflecting on his third-round performance at Sawgrass Country Club, Rayhan showcased resilience and focus despite the challenging conditions in Florida.
He got off to a strong start with a birdie on the opening hole but followed it up with two bogeys, making the turn at one-over-par 36. An impressive eagle on the 11th hole brought him back under par for the day, but late bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes resulted in a final score 71.
“Once again the conditions were tough and I was proud of how I hung in there – which is all you can do,” Rayhan told Khaleej Timers. “I was disappointed with my finish - dropping two shots on my final two holes. But that is already behind me.
“Strong winds up to 24 mph are forecast for the final day. I will give it my best and play one shot at a time and not think of any consequences of a score – good, average or poor. “
A big day awaits as he gears up for the final round - a round that could be life-changing in the best possible way.
Since turning professional in June this year, Thomas has been steadily making his mark. As he returns to Dubai after the tournament, he will evaluate his options and plan his 2025 schedule on the global golfing stage.
This week, two golf courses – Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club – are being used for the tournament. All 171 players in the field will play 36 holes on each course, with no cut.
The cutoff score for securing PGA Tour cards, awarded to the top 5 players and ties, is currently set at three under par. Players finishing in the next 40 positions and ties will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, while the rest of the field will receive Conditional Status for both the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas.
