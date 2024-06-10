Dubai’s Meronk salutes winner Ortiz after narrowly missing out on LIV glory in Houston

Cleeks GC left to right, Kalle Samooja, Adrian Meronk, Martin Kaymer (Captain) and Richard Bland - the winning team at LIV Golf Houston. - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 1:36 PM

It was a case of so close, yet so far as Dubai-based Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) shot a final round of four under par 68 for a 54-hole total of 14 under par and had to settle for second place in the $25 million LIV Golf Houston.

Playing in the final group of the day alongside eventual champion Carlos Ortiz, Meronk birdied holes 11, 12 and 13 and they found themselves in a duel for the title for most of the back nine.

Tied going into the par-4 15th, Ortiz birdied the hole while Meronk bogeyed it after finding trouble off the tee and having to take a penalty drop.

That was the difference as Meronk finished one back of Ortiz.

The Cleeks GC started the final round five shots off the lead. But during the final nine holes, the team collectively caught fire. Martin Kaymer birdied five of six holes. Kalle Samooja birdied three of five holes. Meronk birdied three consecutive holes. Richard Bland birdied two straight.

This was their first victory in the Team event, winning by two strokes over Smash GC and Fireballs GC.

“He played really great,” Meronk said of Ortiz. “He really deserved it. I hope I can get him next time.”

Talking about the Cleeks GC Team victory Meronk continued, “That's what's cool about LIV, to have three other guys with you on the team, and even if you don't win or you don't perform as you want individually, you still have that team standings.”

Cleeks GC now moves up to seventh in the season-long Team Standings with Meronk moving up to 12th in the Individual Standings.

Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) shot a final round 68 to go along with his two opening rounds of 69 to finish 10 under par in tied sixth. The next LIV Golf event is in Nashville, to be held 21st – 24th June, 2024. Results Individual Event (Par 72) Ortiz (Torque GC) 66. 68. 67. 201. A. Meronk (Cleeks GC) 65. 69. 68. 202. P. Reed (4Aces GC) 67. 68. 68. 203. D. Puig (Fireballs GC) 68. 66. 69. 203. S. Garcia (Fireballs GC) 67. 70. 68. 205. Team Event

(All four scores counting for final round) Cleeks GC -33. Smash GC -31. Fireballs GC -31.