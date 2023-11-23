Dubai’s iconic property developer Nakheel makes welcome return to support mega Meydan race meeting

Action from the 2023 running of the G2 Godolphin Mile which was won by Isolate ridden by Tyler Gaffalione for trainer Doug Watson. - Reuters File

Renowned property developer Nakheel will return to Meydan Racecourse on Friday to support a high-quality eight-race card highlighted by the Listed Dubai Creek Mile Stakes, the first prep race for the $1m Group 2 Godolphin Mile on Dubai World Cup day on March 30, 2024.

Nakheel is one of the most famous architects and developers of some of Dubai’s most iconic projects like the Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali, Palm Deir, the artificial archipelago World and the Dubai Water Canal, is no stranger to supporting horse races at Meydan.

In the past, the Dubai government-owned entity has lent its name to prestigious races like the $2.5m Dubai Golden Shaheen and $1m Godolphin Mile, which take place on Dubai World Cup night, one of the richest race days in the world with a total purse of $30.5m.

Friday’s card also features the Group 2 Bani Yas, for Purebred Arabians, over 1400m, and the 1900m Thunder Snow Handicap for Thoroughbreds, worth AED210,000.

Major General Dr Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, Executive Director of Dubai Racing Club

Major General Dr Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, Executive Director of Dubai Racing Club, welcomed Nakheel’s return as a Pillar supporter of the sport and said: “We are delighted to have Nakheel with us for our second meeting of the season at Meydan Racecourse. They have been a longstanding sponsor of racing in Dubai and we appreciate their support.

“Their developments are iconic and have helped to position Dubai as the leading destination it is today.

“We look forward to welcoming the Nakheel team and their guests for an exciting evening of racing.”

Based in Dubai since its inception, Nakheel’s master developments have also enhanced the Dubai coastline adding more than 70km of land for creating resorts, homes and visitor attractions.

Nakheel’s innovative landmark projects span more than 15,000 hectares and accommodate more than 300,000 people, helping to shape Dubai as it is today.

Friday’s races are the second of 15 meetings that will be staged at Meydan Racecourse this season and which will culminate in the 28th running of the Dubai World Cup meeting on March 30.