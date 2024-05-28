Dubai's Dominic Morton excited about what the future has in store as he heads West

The swashbuckling Slovenian showman was decked out in the iconic pink leader's jersey, riding a pink bike and even arriving on a pink bus
Dominic Morton, an 18-year-old Dubai-based golfer, said he was excited about lay ahead as he
prepares to take his golfing journey to the US on a golf scholarship to Odessa University, Texas.
Born in England, Morton moved to Dubai with his family in 2018 and became a member of Trump International Golf Club, Dubai. He currently plays off a +2.5 handicap and has just completed his IB course at GEMS Wellington School in Dubai.
A regular competitor in the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Order of Merit events in the UAE, Dominic said of his time in the UAE: “I have enjoyed my golf in the UAE and have played in a lot of EGF tournaments on their calendar.
"One of the highlights being my recent victory in the EGF Order of Merit Men’s Championship at Al Zorah Golf Club. I finished in eighth place in this year’s 2023 – 24 EGF Men’s Order of Merit.”
Morton will travel to the UK in mid-June to play in some of the regional and national tournaments before starting his four-year course in Business aligned with his golf scholarship in August.
“I understand I must keep my academics up to date to ensure I can continue my golf. It is practice and gym work in the mornings, and in the afternoons classwork for my studies and then weekends are all about golf and tournaments.
“I am excited with what is ahead of me – I am looking forward to playing in the English and Scottish Boys’ Championships as well as the English Amateur and Scottish Amateur in the next few weeks,” he added.
“This will be my last opportunity to be in the Boys’ Divisions as next season I will be too old. I will also play in some North West regional events as well as The Open Qualifier at Hesketh.”
Talking about his US adventure, Morton said: “I am in regular contact with my good friends Josh Hill and Toby Bishop – who are already at University in the US. It is good to have some friends there already – there is even a girl I played Lancashire County junior golf with – before I came to Dubai, who is also going to Odessa.”
Morton’s season has been restricted this year – as he was forced to take six weeks off around mid-December, to recover from a hernia operation – but now feels fully fit and is happy where his game is.
“I feel my strengths are my length off the tee and putting,” he said. “I use Upgame Golf to track all my statistics which is hugely helpful. I need to work on my chipping and approach play. Also, my mental game is a work in progress.
“I understand I will be generally left to my own devices on the technical side of the game at University under the watchful eye of our Head Coach Brad Stracke – and my target is to play some good golf and get in the University team,” added Morton.
