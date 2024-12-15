Dubai welcomes kabaddi with spectacular exhibition match

The Real Kabaddi League is a revolutionary platform that celebrates the essence of kabaddi, India's indigenous contact sport. — Supplied photo

The Real Kabaddi League (RKL), known for redefining grassroots sports in India, captivated the Gulf region with an exhilarating Kabaddi exhibition match at Al Ahli Sports Club, Dubai, on Sunday.

This highly anticipated featured two specially created dummy teams—Indian Warriors and Gulf Gladiators, showcasing raw and emerging talent on an international platform.

Supported by the Dubai Sports Council, the event symbolises a monumental step in introducing the traditional Indian sport to a global audience, particularly the Gulf region. With a blend of sportsmanship, entertainment, and education, the evening left an indelible mark on the world of Kabaddi.

The evening kicked off with a breathtaking Emirati performance, setting the stage for an unforgettable cultural exchange.

A high-energy dance performance post-match (by Zara Khan) closed the event on a vibrant note.

