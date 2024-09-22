Dubai: Residents, tourists take on 3.5-km assault course, 20 obstacles at Ice Warrior Challenge

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas poised for strong finish at DP World Tour Qualifying School in England
A mix of ice sports enthusiasts, seasoned athletes, and newcomers, gathered at Ski Dubai for the 15th edition of the Ice Warrior Challenge, united by a shared sense of excitement. The event, held on Sunday morning, transformed Mall of the Emirates into a winter-themed 3.5-km assault course with over 20 obstacles.
Participants faced a range of challenges, including wall climbing, crawling under nets, rolling on snow, and even swimming in cold water. The event kicked off at 6.30am, with contestants starting in groups, each wearing a racing number and timing chip, all eager to complete the course and earn medals and commemorative shirts.
Among the determined participants were four Emirati teenagers—Rashid Khawash, Khaled Bin Kharboush, Ahmed Bin Kharboush, and Mohammed Bin Kharboush—aged 14 to 16. As members of a running team, they found the experience both challenging and rewarding. "It was a great challenge! At some point, you feel like stopping, but when you see the rest of the competitors and hear the Ski Dubai team cheering, it pushes you to keep going," Rashid told Khaleej Times.
Khaled, on the other hand, stated, “It was difficult. We’re used to running, but running in the snow is different. There were so many obstacles, but I really enjoyed the experience.” Their commitment showcased the enthusiasm and teamwork that defined the event.
For Russian expats Elizaveta Dod and Alexander Lebedev, it was their first time at Ski Dubai, and the experience brought back fond memories. "I missed the snow,” Elizaveta shared. Alexander added, "The challenge was amazing. It was a fun experience out of the ordinary. It was worth it. I think I’ll come back more often just to feel like I'm back home.” The pair said they heard about the event through a Telegram group while looking for a weekend adventure.
“The atmosphere here is incredible,” Elizaveta continued. “Even though it’s cold, it feels so heartwarming to be in the snow again.”
Since its launch in 2010, the Ice Warrior Challenge has become one of Dubai's most popular sporting events. This year’s event welcomed over 500 participants from 65 countries, with competitors navigating a range of challenges in a frigid environment of minus four degrees Celsius.
South African visitor Gorge Schempers, accompanied by his Scottish friend Shona Forpes, found the event to be welcome break from routine. “It was challenging, but seeing everyone participate was exciting. Everyone was cheering and having fun in the snow. The spirits were high,” he said. “This is the perfect activity to do in this weather at this time of year. I wouldn’t mind coming back next year!”
Gorge, who had never been to Ski Dubai before, expressed fascination at the unique venue. “It looks incredible to see something like this in Dubai,” he remarked.
Among the crowd were also teams from government institutions, such as The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). Participants like Khawla Al Shamri, Maryam Al Balushi, Ahlam Al Banna, and Jamila Al Shehhi shared their collective excitement. “This is a challenge we’ll definitely do again,” Khawla noted.
“The water obstacle was the hardest for me,” she confessed. “Jumping into freezing water isn’t something you do every day, but we pushed through and finished strong!”
Maryam added, “We did it as a team, and it was so much fun for all of us. The experience brought us closer together.”
