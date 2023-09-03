Dubai resident Anirban Lahiri proAud to represent India at 2023 Asian Games

An aggressive Phillips smashed nine fours and four sixes during his knock of 87
Dubai-based golfer Anirban Lahiri hopes to cause a "ripple" when he represents India in golf in the forthcoming Asian Games in China.
The 36-year-old Dubai Golden VISA Awardee will be joined in the men’s golf team event by Shubhankar Sharma, Khalin Joshi and SSP Chawrasia in the Indian team.
The Asian Games golf tournament will be held from September 23 to October 8 at West Lake International Golf Course, located in Xihu District, Hangzhou, China.
“I played in the 2006 Asian Games in Doha, Qatar, where India achieved a silver medal and South Korea the gold. I played alongside fellow Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Gaganjeet Bhullar,” Lahiri told Khaleej Times.
“I was approached about 18 months ago by the Indian Golf Union (IGU) to represent India at golf in the 2023 Asian Games. Winning an Olympic or Asian Games gold medal would be a bigger deal in India than me winning on the LIV Tour or Asian Tour,” he added.
"It would send a huge ripple through the game of golf throughout India.”
Lahiri turned professional in 2007 and joined the Asian Tour in 2008. He is also a winner of the prestigious 2014 Arjuna Award, the second-highest sporting honour in India.
“Traditionally the Asian Games has been an amateur-only event but now it is open to professionals as well,” he said. “I never thought I would play again in the Asian Games after my 2006 cap.
“In my 16 years as a professional I have only represented my country a handful of times: playing in two World Cups of golf and in two Olympic Games,” said Lahiri, who has posted 18 pro wins on the tour.
“I have come from an army family background so playing under the flag of India and national patriotism has always been very important to me.
“Everyone dreams of winning a green jacket or standing on a podium with the national anthem playing,” he added.
The format for the men’s tournament is the best three scores from a team of four over the four rounds and for the ladies' tournament, the best two scores from a team of three players each day.
The Asian Games is a continental multi-sport event held every four years among athletes from all over Asia.
Since the 1982 Games, they have been organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), after the breakup of the Asian Games Federation.
The Games are recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and are described as the second largest multi-sport event after the Olympic Games.
Indian squad for Asian Games golf event
Men:
Ladies:
ALSO READ
An aggressive Phillips smashed nine fours and four sixes during his knock of 87
The Liverpool star was named on a three-man candidate list for the 2023 prize with Achraf Hakimi and Victor Osimhen
The Spaniard, a two-time major winner, is reportedly set to earn upwards of $566.4m as part of the deal
Trio return from maternity leave as the entry list and the first tranche of wild cards are announced for the season's first Grand Slam from Jan 14 - 28, 2024
A big shout out to Head Pro Adrian Harris for helping out and carrying my bag as I prepared for the big week in Abu Dhabi
Biggest hitters are likely to see the distance they can power tee shots pegged back after the R&A and US Golf Association announce changes
New captain Shan Masood's task made even more difficult by a depleted bowling attack ahead of three-match series
The former Indian cricketer will be the chairperson of the panel while BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been named as its convenor