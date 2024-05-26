Dubai-owned Rosallion digs deep to win Irish 2,000 Guineas thriller

Polish world No 1 springs to Nadal's defence after the14-times French Open champion was handed a tough first-round draw against fourth seed Zverev
Jockey Sean Levey described his win aboard Dubai-owned Rosallion as ‘special’ after the Richard Hannon-trained colt gave his a career-first victory in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at The Curragh on Saturday.
The winner dug deep to deny stable mate Haatem in the mile which Hannon was also winning for the first time after his father Richard had won it twice with Tirol in 1990.Canford Cliffs in 2010 and Tirol in 1990.
Rosallion, a home-bred by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktou, will head to the St James's Palace at Royal Ascot where a showdown with Godolphin’s 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech awaits.
Levey is currently based with Hannon after a long sting in the 2000s with Irish legend Aidan O'Brien.
“I thought the race would be a bit like that. He dragged me hard to the line and he had to work hard to get by Haatem,” said the rider. “I was confident I was going to get him, especially over that last bit when we were climbing all the time. Hopefully, they both come out of it, okay, it was a real battle.
“Richard has rolled the dice a few times with him. After Doncaster last year, we were left scratching our heads a bit, but he sent him to France and he delivered. Also to say after the Guineas he really wanted to come here has paid off again.
“To win this race is special for me. I had my first ever ride here when I was with Aidan O'Brien on a horse called South Wind Rising, so it's great to come back in a race like this with a favourite's chance and deliver.”
Last year's Coventry Stakes hero River Tiber finished third on his seasonal debut under Ryan Moore.
