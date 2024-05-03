Dubai: Mounir Lazzez set for 971 Fighting Championship

Mounir Lazzez enjoyed a stunning debut, picking up the Fight of the Night award following a unanimous decision win over Abdul Razak Alhassan. — X

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 12:23 AM

Having recently made the move into mixed martial arts promotion, Mounir Lazzez is confident of surpassing his achievements as a fighter when he launches his brand-new venture, 971 Fighting Championship, in Dubai this coming Saturday.

Spearheaded by Tunisian Lazzez, the first fighter who was born and raised in an Arab country to be signed to the UFC, 971 Fighting Championship is a unique and innovative MMA entertainment brand which has been created to change the face of the combat sports industry.

Saturday’s high-profile launch event, which takes place at The Agenda in Media City, features 14 professional bouts, with Lebanon’s Mouhamed Fakhreddine, the first Arab double champion, and Italy’s Gianni Melillo going head-to-head in the main event.

The two co-main events, meanwhile, are equally as intriguing, with Ireland’s John Mitchell facing Egypt’s Adham Mohammed, while Eslam Abdul Baset, another Egyptian, takes on the UK’s Dan Vinni.

With further shows already confirmed for August, October and December, Lazzez believes the arrival of 971 Fighting Championship signals an exciting new chapter for MMA.

“This is a big moment in relation to the long-term future of the sport, with 971 Fighting Championship providing a platform for fighters at various stages of their careers to showcase their talents," Lazzez said.

“As a company, 971 Fighting Championship is fully committed to hosting entertaining events where elite athletes push their bodies to the limit and fans in attendance go away knowing they have witnessed something special.

“Saturday’s launch event features some fantastic fighters, and The Agenda is a perfect location to launch such an amazing concept. We’re really looking forward to what promises to be a truly special occasion.”

After taking up MMA classes at the age of 15 in Tunisia, Lazzez’s career began to take off following a move to Dubai, where he represented multiple promotions, including the likes of Brave CF, and UAE Warriors, before signing to UFC in 2020.

Lazzez enjoyed a stunning debut, picking up the Fight of the Night award following a unanimous decision win over Abdul Razak Alhassan, before going on to face the likes of Warlley Alves, Ange Loosa and Gabriel Bonfim.

All of that, however, is firmly in the past, with Lazzez now focused on ensuring 971 Fighting Championship is in a position to compete with some of its more established competitors long-term.

“Becoming a professional MMA fighter was always my ambition and to have achieved a personal goal is a source of great pride, but that particular chapter is now closed,” he explains.

“The 971 Fighting Championship has big aspirations, and everybody involved in the project is fiercely passionate about making the brand a major success.”

Lazzez now has an opportunity to make his mark on the sport in a different way, and he is well aware 971 Fighting Championship’s inaugural event represents a huge opportunity to put the brand on the map.

“While we have been working extensively behind the scenes for many months, Saturday’s event marks the beginning of our journey,” he says.

