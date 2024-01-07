Dubai Marathon: Tigist Ketema wins with record-breaking performance

Tigist Ketema celebrates after reaching the finish line in Dubai on Sunday. — Dubai Marathon

Published: Sun 7 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM

Ethiopian Tigist Ketema clocked an unofficial women’s world record debut time at the Dubai Marathon, finishing in a fantastic time of 2:16:07, to win the title on Sunday

In an event staged under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council and run on Dubai’s renowned super flat course that mainly stretches on Jumeirah Beach Road, the 25 year-old Ethiopian became the eighth fastest women in marathon history.

She also smashed the Dubai course record, improving the mark by 61 seconds.

In very good weather conditions fellow-Ethiopians Ruti Aga and defending champion Dera Dida took second and third places with 2:18:09 and 2:19:29 respectively.

Fourth placed German Melat Kejeta ran 2:21:47 and qualified for the Olympic Games

In the men’s event, there was a unique double debutants’ triumph as 19 year-old Addisu Gobena stormed to victory in 2:05:01 to secure the winners’ trophy.

Fellow-Ethiopians Lemi Dumecha and Dejene Megersa, another debutant, followed in second and third spots in 2:05:20 and 2:05:42 respectively.

Fifth placed German Samuel Fitwi smashed his personal best and also qualified for the Olympic Games with 2:06:27.

In an unforgettable Sunday morning, thousands of Dubai residents also hit the streets to take part in the fun runs — the 10 km amateurs’ category and the 4 km beginners’ category.