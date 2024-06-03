Dubai golfer Hannah Cheryl Alan looking forward to university life in the US

Hannah Cheryl Alan in action on the golf course in the UAE. - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 6:30 PM

Armed with big ambitions, Dubai golfer Hannah Cheryl Alan will head to the US on a golf scholarship to study at Kennesaw State University (KSU) in Georgia.

Hannah’s parents moved to the UAE when she was just six months old. Now 18, and a scratch golfer, she is a member of both Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club and Emirates Golf Club.

Talking about her college plans Hannah said: “Kennesaw State University (KSU) is a Division I NCAA school with a team of seven girls and I will be joining them on a golf scholarship.

“The team won their Conference Championship and made it to Regionals. Most of the team are pretty long hitters, and I’m excited to bring an added advantage to what is already a strong team.”

Coached by Jamie McConnell, previously at Claude Harmon III at The Els Club, Hannah will be studying Sports Management.

Reflecting on her golf achievements in the UAE she said: “I was the Junior Order of Merit (OOM) Gross Winner in 2023 and won the Robert Rock Invitational at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. I also have multiple gross wins in Ladies’ and Junior Open events hosted by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

“My most vivid memory outside the UAE was winning the Trust Golf event in Singapore for Under-20 Girls, representing the UAE.

“My short-term goals (one to three years) are to have a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) below 600 and to shoot under par consistently,” she said. “I also aim to display and fine-tune the best of my abilities in college golf to add value to my team. My long-term goal is to become one of the finest players on the LPGA Tour.

“I’m looking forward to university life, being a college athlete, improving myself, making new meaningful connections, and exploring wider possibilities,” continued Hannah.

Asked whether she will keep in touch with her friends here in the UAE, she said without hesitation: “Yes, they’ve played a big part in my life, and we’ve grown up together.