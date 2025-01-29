Dubai golf fever hits new heights as UGC Season 2 tees off at the Dubai Creek

The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club is ready to host the opening leg of Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 2 on Thursday, Jan 30. Photo: Khaleej Times File

The long wait is over, and the stage is set for Season 2 of the highly-anticipated Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC), Dubai’s premier franchise-based social golf tournament.

With 10 formidable teams, 140 passionate players, and three action-packed rounds across some of the UAE’s most iconic courses, anticipation is at an all-time high.

Unmistakable Excitement

Brandon de Souza, event curator, summed up the mood perfectly: “The excitement is unmistakable. In just a year the UGC has evolved into something more than just a golf tournament - it’s a celebration of camaraderie, competition, and inclusivity. It brings together golfers of all levels, ages, and backgrounds, and that’s what makes it truly special.”

The tournament tees off on Thursday January 30, at the scenic Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. The action then moves to the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club on February 7, before culminating in a grand finale on February 13. at the world-renowned Majlis Course, the same venue that hosted the HERO Dubai Desert Classic just two weeks ago.

The teams will battle it out in unique formats that reward consistency, teamwork, and mental resilience.

On Day 1, each team will nominate two sub-teams of five players each, with the four best Stableford scores from each sub-team counting toward the team total.

Teams with a Mission

Each of the 10 teams is fuelled by ambition, with franchise owners and mentors playing a pivotal role in shaping their squads.

For the Sultans of Swing, this season holds a profound significance. Playing in memory of former teammate Rohan Malhotra, who tragically passed away at a young age, the team is determined to honor his legacy.

“Rohan wasn’t just a teammate—he was the heartbeat of our squad, the one who united us with his spirit and energy,” said co-owner Sanjay Pahwa.

Unity & Camaraderie

The Alpha Ninjas, led by mentor Kabir Luthra, are built on a foundation of camaraderie and competition. Luthra’s vision is not just about winning but about shaping Dubai’s social golf scene through unity and lasting player relationships.

"Golf is tough. If you’re not having fun, it becomes even harder," he says. "My message to the team is simple: relax, have a blast, and let the natural camaraderie do the rest. When there's banter and fun, the performance follows naturally."

Meanwhile, The A Team, co-owned by Ayesha and Aman Chopra, are looking to build on their impressive third-place finish last season.

Newcomer Maura Duggan is eager to make an impact. “I watched the UGC last year, and everyone looked like they were having the time of their lives. Joining The A Team has been an incredible experience. The energy and positivity Ayesha and Aman bring are infectious. I can’t wait for our first game on Thursday.”

Champions in the Making

The Shershaah Eagles are another squad with unfinished business. After finishing runners-up in Season 1, co-owner Harry Gandhi is confident they have assembled a squad with the hunger to go all the way.

“We’ve worked hard to build a well-rounded team. It’s not just about talent - it’s about mental toughness and the drive to compete at the highest level,” says Gandhi.

Another exciting entry this season is The Brain & Performance Center, A DP World Compnay. The team that blends golf with a focus on mental and physical resilience and owner Gwillym Poole is excited about the platform UGC provides.

“We see sports, particularly golf, as a perfect alignment with our commitment to well-being. This tournament is about much more than competition- it’s about fostering a holistic approach to the game,” Poole says.

The Bigger Picture

Beyond the action on the course, UGC is on a mission to redefine franchise golf in the UAE and beyond. Tournament commissioner Kunal Seth harbours ambitious plans for its expansion.

“The UGC started with a vision to bring passionate golfers together. Our long-term goal is to take this format global, with UAE teams competing internationally. We’re only just getting started.”

With teams ready, rivalries brewing, and an electric atmosphere building, Season 2 of the Ultimate Golf Challenge promises to be a spectacle like no other. As the first tee shots are struck, one thing is certain - Dubai’s golfing scene is in for an unforgettable ride.

When: Thursday, Jan 30

Where: Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

Tee off time: 12:45 pm

Format: Shotgun start