Dubai: Fifa chief Gianni Infantino gets International Sports Personality Award

Sheikh Mohammed greets FIFA President Gianni Infantino. — Wam

Published: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 12:43 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai meets FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Wednesday.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards prize giving ceremony was held in Dubai on Wednesday.

Infantino won the International Sports Personality Award.

“I am honoured to be awarded The International Sports Personality of the Year at the 12th edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award in Dubai,” said Infantino.

“Receiving this award, which celebrates creativity, innovation and fairness in the sporting world, fills me with such pride because, at FIFA, we represent unity, fair competition, equality, and sustained global development.

“I would like to congratulate all the award winners and express my heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, and the award committees for this award, the highest international award given by the city of Dubai.”

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, presented MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) with the High-Achieving Athlete award.

The event was organised to honour athletes from the UAE and the regions for their accomplishments at the highest level of sports.

Inspired by Sheikh Mohammed’s love of sport, the awards were established in 2009, and recognise individual achievement in a broad range of sport-related fields.

