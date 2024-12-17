Dubai: Exhibition kabaddi match impresses Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty with officials and members of the two teams in Dubai. — Supplied photo

Dubai witnessed an electrifying showcase of kabaddi on Sunday night as the Real Kabaddi League marked its grand debut in the emirate.

The Al Nasr Indoor Stadium came alive with pulsating energy as kabaddi fans experienced thrilling action on the mat, heart-pounding raids, and unparalleled entertainment.

Emirati sports enthusiast Tariq Al Habtoor, Indian wrestler Sangram Singh, and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also attended the event.

"Kabaddi is raw, dynamic, and deeply rooted in our culture. Watching this match was an incredible experience," said Shetty.

"Kabaddi is such an exciting sport—it demands agility, endurance, and speed. I love the idea of taking it global, and I believe this league will undoubtedly reach greater heights."

Indian wrestling champion Sangram Singh shared similar sentiments: "Kabaddi is such an exciting sport—it demands agility, endurance, and speed. I love the idea of taking it global, and I believe this league will undoubtedly reach greater heights."

Tariq Al Habtoor shared his newfound passion for the sport.

"Kabaddi is a fascinating sport—I love how dynamic it looks on the mat. I truly enjoyed watching it and would love to participate in the league as a player someday. It's an exciting and engaging contact sport that's worth trying," Al Habtoor said. The exhibition match was played between Indian Warriors and the Gulf Gladiators, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. After a series of intense raids and strategic defense, the Gulf Gladiators emerged victorious with an impressive scoreline of 55-42. In a major announcement during the event, Real Kabaddi League - International Edition revealed its six competing teams for February 2025: Indian Warriors, Lahore Knights, American Titans, United Spartans, Gulf Gladiators, and Euro Vikings. This diverse lineup represents the league's commitment to globalising the sport and bringing together talent from different parts of the world. ALSO READ: Clamour for Kohli's retirement will grow if he fails to solve off-stump puzzle Suri, Waseem, Jawadullah shine as UAE beat Kuwait