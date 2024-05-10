Dubai Equestrian Club reiterates its commitment to Sheikh Mohammed's propelling leadership

Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 4:06 PM

Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum expressed his profound gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for reappointing him as Chairman of the Dubai Equestrian Club (DEC).

Following the recent royal Decision No. 25 of 2024, Sheikh Mohammed formed the new Board of Directors of the DEC, chaired by Sheikh Rashed, with Khalifa Thani bin Abood Al Falasi, as the CEO of the Club.and Dr. Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, the Club’s General Manager, as members.

Sheikh Rashed praised Sheikh Mohammed, stressing the need for innovative strategies to uphold the club's leading status.

Khalifa Thani bin Abood Al Falasi. - Supplied photo

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's visionary leadership and support have been instrumental in advancing DEC’s standing globally, particularly in endurance racing,” said Sheikh Rashid.

“His Highness has also inspired riders and teams to pursue this discipline and the DEC now boasts talented and committed national riders and trainers to uphold the USE and Dubai’s preeminent position in the equestrian world,”

Al Adhab highlighted DEC’s exceptional performances in recent seasons and underscored the need to continue on the path of excellence to keep Dubai at the forefront of global equestrian sports.

Dr. Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, the DEC's General Manager, - Supplied photo

“DEC is determined to continue playing an active role in equestrian sports such as endurance, dressage, and show jumping, both locally and globally,” said Adhab. “It will also focus on offering more exposure to polish the skills of the talented cadres and make use of the great facilities in place. It will continue efforts to ensure effective participation in various international events during the summer, which will also be a good prep for the upcoming winter season.”