Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival to start tomorrow

Accomplished riders will be vying for the top honours. — Supplied photo

All of the UAE’s leading long-distance stables and riders will be in action at the 17th edition of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival at Dubai International Endurance City (DIEC) in Seeh Al Salam from January 7-11.

Organised by the Dubai Equestrian Club in association with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, the Festival is one of the most prestigious events on the annual endurance calendar of the UAE, with the cream of Emirati riders locking horns with some of the best UAE-based international riders.

The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival comprises four rides starting with the 101-km Dubai Crown Prince Ride for Ladies on Tuesday.

The Ladies event is followed by the 101-km Dubai Crown Prince Ride for Private Stables, which runs over the identical course on Wednesday.

The third ride on the programme is the 120-km Yamamah Endurance Cup for Mares on Thursday, while the fourth and final competition is the showpiece Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup sponsored by Dubai’s globally-renowned property development giant Emaar Properties (120km) on Saturday.

Endurance riding requires rider-horse pairings to traverse extreme distances across challenging terrain, with the competition intensifying as tactics come into play even as the mental and physical demands of the sport test both rider and horse. With rider and equine welfare paramount, each of the rides on the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival are contested over a four-loop course.

MRM Stables will look to defend their crown in the feature Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup, having claimed a sensational victory in the last edition courtesy Saif Al Mazrui and his mount Magic Glenn Torque.

M7 Stables got last year’s festival underway winning the Ladies event after Shaikha Ahmed Al Shehhi’s success aboard Waterlea Sikorsky, while the Private Stables competition was won by SS Stables’ Uruguayan rider Bryan Ferreira partnering Mario. Al Wathba Stables are holders of the Yamamah Endurance Cup for Mares having claimed the trophy after Abdul Rahman Al Ghailani’s victory on the back of SV Jessica.

Speaking of the event, Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Equestrian Club, said: “The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival is one of the most sought-after events on the global endurance riding calendar.

“With four rides on the programme, including the prestigious and highly-coveted feature event, the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup, the festival pits the best riders and horses against each other and the results have been there for all to see. We’ve had some terrific finishes over the years with none of the teams giving even a little away and going all out to win.”

Ahmad Al Kaabi, the Deputy General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club, offered his sincere thanks to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, for their unwavering support for equestrianism and the sport of endurance in particular. "The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival is an important event in endurance because of its association with the name of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and occupies a lofty position on the international schedule," said Al Kaabi. "The Festival is held in celebration of Sheikh Hamdan's tremendous achievements in the world of endurance riding and the immense support he has shown towards equestrianism. "We are looking forward to hosting this 17th edition of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival and we are sure it will be one of the best renewals of the festival as all our teams have worked hard and are ready to ensure the event is totally befitting of its status." Admission to the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival is free and spectators are invited to come and witness the event which blends athleticism and stamina with grit and determination and astute tactical deployment from riders and their teams.