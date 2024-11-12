Dubai Creek win 2023-2024 Ladies Inter-Club Challenge in thrilling Arabian Ranches finale

Players in the Finals Day of the Ladies' Inter-Club Challenge at Arabian Ranches Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club won the season-long 2023 – 2024 Ladies Inter-Club Challenge triumphing in a thrilling finale at Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

The competition, which featured an individual Stableford format over 18 holes, was held alongside a team event, adding an extra layer of excitement to the season-long challenge.

The 2023-24 edition of the tournament saw fierce competition, with nine teams from across the UAE battling it out. The field was divided into three Mini-Leagues, each comprising three club teams, making for a dynamic and highly competitive season culminating in the highly anticipated final at Arabian Ranches.

Each team consisted of 10 players with the best eight individual Stableford scores counting towards the team score with 95% of Course Handicap.

The original Final date in April, earlier this year, was a victim of the biblical storms and this rearranged event concluded the 2023 – 24 Ladies’ ICC seven months late.

In this final event, the points were multiplied by 1.5 to calculate the team score. Dubai Creek dominated the season with a strong team performance accumulating 823 points and then a further 396 points in the finals saw them win comfortably.

The winning team on the day was Jumeirah Golf Estates with their enhanced points total of 406.5 points.

Pia Fleury, the UAE co-ordinator for this ladies’ golf community initiative said: “Firstly, thank you to Arabian Ranches Golf Club for hosting. These initiatives are not currently sponsored, so we need all the support from the golf clubs to make them happen.

“Arabian Ranches Golf Club stepped up when we needed a host club to support – thanks to all at ARGC. To all the participating clubs – well done to all,” Fleury added.

“We have developed a genuine ladies' golf community through the ICC. We look forward to growing this next year and are already seeking sponsorship support. This modest investment will take the Ladies’ ICC to the next level that we feel it rightly deserves.’

The Ladies’ ICC is supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

Results

Team Season (Points)

Dubai Creek 1219.

Jumeirah Golf Estates 1169.5.

Emirates Golf Club 1148.

Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai 1113.

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai 1104.

The Els Club, Dubai 1099.5.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club 1072.5.

Emirates Golf Club 1056.5.

Arabian Ranches Golf Club 905.