Dubai-Born Rayhan Thomas proud of his effort on Korn Ferry Tour debut in Bahamas Classic

We’re having fun, which is very important—who doesn’t have fun in the Bahamas?” said a thrilled Rayhan Thomas about competing in paradise. - File photo

Dubai-born golfer Rayhan Thomas (India) marked an impressive start to his 2025 Korn Ferry Tour journey, finishing tied for 27th at the $1 million Bahamas Golf Classic, a performance he described as one to be proud of.

The event, held at the stunning Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island from January 12–15, showcased Rayhan’s consistency and determination as he posted rounds of 68, 68, 66, and 69 for a total of 8-under-par 272.

The Bahamas Golf Classic was won by Hank Lebioda (US), who posted a sensational 22-under-par 262.

The 25-year-old Rayhan, a recipient of the prestigious Dubai Golden VISA, reflected on his performance with enthusiasm.

“I felt pretty good all week. The wind was up on the last day, but I stayed in there—I was proud of my week,” he told Khaleej Times.

Rayhan also shared his excitement about competing in the Bahamas, saying, “We’re having fun, which is very important in my opinion—who doesn’t have fun in the Bahamas?”

“I’m not actually sure why the first two tournaments in the Bahamas are Sunday to Wednesday, but there must be good reasons unknown to me.”

Despite a strong showing that included 19 birdies over four rounds, Rayhan acknowledged room for improvement saying: “I just need to iron out a few weaknesses in my game, then I’ll be really ready. It’s a decent start to my 2025 Korn Ferry season.”

Rayhan earned his Korn Ferry Tour card last month at Final Stage Qualifying School, finishing tied 26th with rounds of 70, 72, 71, and 68.

Now, he is gearing up for his next challenge at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, just a 30-minute flight from Atlantis.

With momentum on his side, Rayhan is eager to build on his solid debut and make a statement in the season ahead.

Results

(Par 72, 7,118 yards):