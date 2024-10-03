Dubai Basketball ready for big clash against Serbia's Mega MIS

Dubai Basketball's Klemen Prepelic (left). — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 2:12 PM

Dubai Basketball welcome Serbia’s Mega MIS to Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday night for a highly-anticipated ABA League game that will see one side lose their perfect start to the season.

Dubai Basketball have stormed onto the scene with an incredible undefeated start to their inaugural ABA League season, boasting a 2-0 record after a thrilling 86-84 victory over Serbia’s defending champions, Crvena Zvezda, on the opening night, followed up by their first road triumph, a dominating 92-84 win over Slovenia’s Cedevita Olimpija.

Dubai might be staring down their toughest contest yet, as Mega MIS — last year’s semifinalists — also hold an undefeated record, looking to top the league’s standings.

However, Dubai Basketball’s captain, Klemen Prepelic, who was named in the ABA League’s Fantasy Player of the Week for a stellar Round 2 performance, has been focused on his team’s preparations, and has called on Dubai fans to show up in force, creating an atmosphere like the one that nearly took the roof off Coca-Cola Arena in their opener against Crvena Zvezda.

“Our fans here in Dubai, they’re as much a part of the team as any one of us on the roster. When our fans show up in force, they really are the '6th Man,' this place [Coca-Cola Arena] gets loud. We all experienced [last week] what our fans can do in big moments, the incredible atmosphere; they can make Coca-Cola Arena the toughest place for opponents to play, and we want to experience that again, all season long,” he said.

Fans can expect a stellar contest, with both sides impressing so far and a sudden rivalry emerging. For Dubai Basketball, Prepelic is the team’s top points-scorer with 39 as well as 14 assists and 8 rebounds while USA’s Nate Mason will also be a threat with a 100 per cent record from his five free throws that have contributed to his 38-point tally.

Mega MIS — known throughout the world for producing NBA Superstars, like NBA Champion and 3X League MVP, Nikola Jokić, will not be short of confidence as they also aim for a 3-0 record. Filip Jović (33), Kosta Kondić (32) and Mihailo Petrović (30) have all crossed the 30-point barrier in the opening two games so far.