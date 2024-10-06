Dubai Basketball head coach looks on the bright side after defeat to Mega MIS

Dubai Basketball's Isaiah Taylor (11) makes a move during the game against the Serbian team. — Supplied photo

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 5:40 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 5:41 PM

Dubai Basketball head coach Jurica Golemac looked on the bright side after his team saw their perfect start to the 2024-2025 ABA League season come to an end following an agonising 80-83 defeat to Serbia’s Mega MIS on Saturday night - in a game that was watched by NBA and global basketball royalty.

Both sides went into the Round 3 game with an unbeaten 2-0 record, and it was Mega MIS who maintained their flawless start to the season with a closely-fought victory in front of almost 4,000 vociferous fans at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Among the stars sitting at courtside were Denver Nuggets’ stars, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, a 2023 Finals champion and MVP, and 7-time NBA All-Star and Vlatko Čančar, who both played for Mega MIS, as well as Dario Šarić.

They were joined by Denver Nuggets’ owners Stanley Kroenke and Josh Kroenke, former EuroLeague President, Jordi Bartomeu, NBL owner, Larry Kestelman, owner BeoBasket,Miško Ražnatović,VTB League President, Serhiy Kurchenko, and owner of Gigantes Spanish basketball newspaper, Jose Luis Ortiz.

The fans were treated to a thrilling game which was decided in the last second, on a controversial foul call against Awudu Abass that brought Mega MIS’ Kosta Kondić to the free throw line — scoring three consecutive to seal his team’s victory.

Earlier, the hosts made a strong start to the game, buoyed by terrific home support. Leon Radosevic’s

Three-pointer was among the highlights that saw Dubai Basketball take a 24-18 advantage at the end of the first quarter. By the end of the second quarter Mega MIS had found their rhythm, but Dubai Basketball’s intensity saw them rewarded with a 45-36 advantage going into half-time.

The third quarter was closely-fought as Mega MIS closed the gap to just three points at 63-60, setting things up for an enthralling final 10 minutes.

With the scores tied at 77-all, Kosta Kondić hit a huge 3-pointer for Mega MIS to give his team a three-point lead going into the final minute. However, Dubai had their answer ready as Danilo Anđušić drove through the lane for a tough-fought 2, and was fouled in the process — making the free throw to complete tie the game at 80-80.