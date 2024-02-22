Dubai-based Thorbjorn Olesen handed special Masters invitation

Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark. - AFP File

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 12:14 AM

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen, Japan's Ryo Hisatsune and Chile's Joaquin Niemann have accepted invitations to compete in this year's Masters, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

The invitations to the year's first major were extended to the trio as part of the tournament's long-standing tradition of inviting leading international players who are not otherwise qualified for the event.

"Today's announcement represents the tournament's continued commitment towards developing interest in the game of golf across the world," Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming each player to Augusta National this spring."

Olesen, who has five top-10s in his last seven worldwide appearances, made the cut in each of his three previous Masters appearances, including a share of sixth place in his 2013 debut.

For Hisatsune, who last November became the first Japanese player to be voted Rookie of the Year on the Europe-based DP World Tour, this will mark his Masters debut.

Niemann, the former No. 1 ranked amateur in the world, has made the cut in three of his first four Masters appearances, including last year when he enjoyed a career-best share of 16th place at Augusta National.

Niemann has top-five finishes in each of his three DP World Tour starts this season, including winning the Australian Open in a playoff last December.

This year's Masters will be held April 11-14.