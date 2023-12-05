Dubai-based Stalter hopes to play his 'best' golf in Abu Dhabi to help resurrect his career

Dubai resident Joel Stalter (Fr) looking for a strong finish to 2023. - Supplied phot

Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 7:51 PM

Dubai resident Joel Stalter is hoping that he can produce his 'best' golf at the LIV Golf Promotions event in Abu Dhabi to help him tp reignite his golfing career after a couple of setbacks during the season.

The Frenchman, who is waiting to receive a Dubai Golden Visa, talked to Khaleej Time about his current status in the world of golf.

Following an outstanding amateur career playing college golf at the University of California, Berkeley, where he was a two-time American and won five tournaments - he represented Europe in the Palmer Cup before turning pro in 2014.

In 2016 he finished 16th on the Challenge Tour’s Road to Oman to earn his DP World Tour playing privileges for the 2017 season and in 2020 won the Euram Bank Open in Austria. He is also a two-time winner on the Challenge Tour.

“I invested in property in Downtown Dubai in August 2020 and this is now my home base,” Stalter said,

“The most recent tournament I played in was the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in Doha, but disappointingly, I did not keep my DP World Tour card this season, nor did I make it through the Qualifying School.

“I have Challenge Tour status for 2024 but I recently noticed the LIV Golf Promotions at Abu Dhabi, just an hour’s drive down the road and I thought why not?” he said.

“I asked for an invite from LIV Golf and then I received a release from the DP World Tour, from the CEO Keith Pelley. It took less than two weeks from start to finish to confirm my entry.”

Taking stock of his career Stalter said that gaining an entry to the LIV golf event in Abu Dhabi has come as a big boost.

“I practice at The Els Club and I play in ‘The Den’ there as well with my friends, he said. “But having turned pro nine years ago, I really need to play competitive golf.

“This week’s event entry has energized my game and I look forward to a strong finish to the year," Stalter added, “I have also applied for an invite to play in the Asian Tour’s final event in Riyadh next week

The Frenchman said that he had a strong mindset which he hopes will help him resurrect his career

“I always stay positive despite the setbacks that we all inevitably have in the game of golf,” he said, “With my best golf hopefully ahead of me let’s see if this week can be the start of the next part of my career.”