Dubai-based Chiara raring to go as she launches new season in Saudi

Dubai-based Chiara Noja says she will be armed with positive energy as she kick starts her season on the Ladies European Tour this week at the $5 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International Presented by PIF.

The event is scheduled to be held from Thursday 15th – Sunday 18th February, at Riyadh Golf Club.

Chiara, a 17-year-old talent from Germany who finished 25th in the 2023 Race to Costa Del Sol’s Ladies European Tour Order of Merit from 16 events, told Khaleej Times: “I am very excited to be back. I’ve missed competing and obviously, this is a big one to start the 2024 season off. Very excited to kick off the new year here in Riyadh.

“Historically this has been one of my favourite events of the season and I’ve been successful, so nothing but positive energy going into this week.

“I’ve done lots of hard work both in the gym and my golf this offseason so this is a great first test.”

Joining Chiara in the field are Lexi Thompson (US), Carlota Ciganda (Spain), Charley Hull (Eng), Georgia Hall (Eng) and a host of lady professional international stars.

Major winner Lexi Thompson narrowly missed out on the chance to lift the ARAMCO Saudi Ladies International Presented by PIF trophy in 2023.

Two-time Major winner, Lydia Ko, finished two shots ahead of Thompson to seal the title as the American finished tied third, alongside Lilia Vu and Manon De Roey.

Lexi Thompson remarked: “The Aramco Saudi Ladies International signifies a significant step forward in advancing the sport, not just in Saudi Arabia but on a global scale, and it's a privilege to be part of an event that advocates for equal prize funds in golf.

“My determination is stronger than ever to exceed my 2023 finish and secure my first Aramco Saudi Ladies International title, this time at a new course for me, and a new city in Riyadh.”

Carlota Ciganda, the Spanish sensation who had an unforgettable 2023, recording a tied third finish in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and sinking the winning putt in her home country to retain the Solheim Cup title for Team Europe is a course winner.

Back in October, Ciganda led her team to victory at the Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF – Riyadh with a staggering –43 at Riyadh Golf Club and is now looking to add a first Aramco Saudi Ladies International Presented by PIF trophy to her impressive

collection, which includes the Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF – Florida individual trophy.

With an eye on achieving even more in 2024, Carlota Ciganda said: “Riyadh Golf Club holds a special place in my heart, especially after leading my team to victory at the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Riyadh.

“Now, stepping back onto this course, I'm eager to channel that same energy and aim for another triumph.

“The continued prize fund equality with the men’s event is a testament to Golf Saudi’s commitment to elevating the game and driving pay parity across golf,” she added. “This sets the stage for a future where gender equality in golf is not just an aspiration but a reality, and I am proud to be part of an event that advocates for equality in golf.”

