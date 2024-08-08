Dubai-based Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach defends Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yui Susaki of Japan. — Reuters

Raphael Barbosa, the head coach of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and MMA for the Middle East UFC Gym in Dubai, may not have heard of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat until Wednesday, but in the last 24 hours, he has become one of her strongest supporters.

A heartbroken Phogat retired from wrestling on Thursday following her disqualification after she was found overweight ahead of her final in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old was within the weight limit on Tuesday when she won her first two matches, but by the time she finished her semifinal, she gained more than two kilos.

The desperate attempts to lose the extra kilos went in vain as she failed the weigh-in on Wednesday morning by a mere 100 grams in what was a devastating blow to her hopes of winning a medal.

Barbosa, who feels lucky that weigh-in rules are different in Jiu-Jitsu where fighters do not have to go through the tests again the next morning, explained how Phogat probably gained the extra kilos during the course of her three bouts on Tuesday.

“From the outside it’s difficult to make a comment but it seems she was dehydrated after the matches, after a fight it happens. Your body needs something, some supplements, when you take them, your weight is going to go up, it’s natural,” Barbosa told the Khaleej Times.

“That’s the reason maybe she gained two more kilos and she was fighting as well. So, to cut weight was always going to be tough.”

A lot of people, including star Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, are now mercilessly attacking Phogat, putting the blame on her alone for the setback.

But Barbosa says it’s not right to target the athlete who has sacrificed a lot to reach the Olympics.