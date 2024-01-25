Dubai-based Adrian Meronk - to LIV or not to LIV?

This Week in Golf: California dreamin’ as Desert Classic runner-up Meronk heads West to San Diego
DP World Tour stays in the UAE for the third consecutive week for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship
There is a lot of noise over the last couple of days about Dubai based Pole Adrian Meronk and his recent withdrawal from the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour in California.
Meronk, after his recent runner-up spot in the HERO Dubai Desert Classic, flew straight to the US to play in the Farmers Insurance Open.
He is genuinely ill with flu like symptoms and we hope he can recover as soon as possible and get back to tournament golf.
Our sources confirmed that it was a mere co-incidence that the LIV Golf rumours suddenly came out of the woodwork. Social media is a monster you cannot push against the tide.
“But I can confirm that there has been an approach from LIV, but that is where we are at present,” said the source.
Meronk will continue to recover in the US and we will watch this space to see what develops.
He is currently number two in the Race to Dubai Rankings, behind World Number two Rory McIlroy.
The 30-year-old Polish player, who had said he was shocked to be left off the Ryder Cup team last year, is a four-time winner on the DP World Tour.
