DP World Tour 2025 set for record season with more events, bigger prizes and new venues

Rory McIlroy is arguably one of the most successful European players of the modern era, The Northern Irishman has been crowned Race to Dubai champion five times and is set to win it for a sixth times this week. - PhotoDP World Tour Instagram

The 2025 DP World Tour is set for a thrilling season with the return of prestigious events like the Austrian Open and Turkish Open, alongside a host of exciting new tournament venues, all announced during a special event in Dubai on Tuesday.

The 2025 global schedule promises to be the most expansive and lucrative in the Tour's history, featuring a minimum of 42 Race to Dubai tournaments across 26 countries. This marks a significant leap in quantity and quality of competitions, offering players more opportunities to excel on the world’s biggest stages.

The tour will also see its players battling for a record prize fund of $153 million, a staggering increase that will raise the stakes for every event outside of the four Majors.

With an array of new venues and an expanded international presence, the 2025 season has the potential to be a game-changer for golf offering not only increased prize money but also a fresh and dynamic playing field for players and fans alike.

As the DP World Tour continues to grow in stature and reach 2025 promises to deliver more excitement, opportunities, and rewards than ever before.

Season Structure

For the second year, the 2025 DP World Tour will be structured in three distinct phases, starting with five exciting Global Swings, the Back 9, and culminating in the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs in November. This expanded and dynamic format promises to keep fans engaged throughout the year.

Among the standout events in the 2025 schedule are the Turkish Open and the Austrian Alpine Open. The Turkish Open, set to take place at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort from May 8-11, marks the tournament's return to Turkey for the first time in six years, following a seven-year run from 2013 to 2019.

The Austrian Alpine Open, held at Gut Altentann Golf Club from May 29 – June 1, will see the DP World Tour return to Austria for the first time since 2021, with the 23rd edition of Austria’s national Open. This historic event dates back to 1990, when dual Masters champion Bernhard Langer from Germany claimed the title.

Both tournaments will form part of the European Swing, a key component of the first phase of the season. The Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, also returning to the calendar, will be featured as part of the Opening Swing at the close of 2024. The new season kicks off with the BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane from November 21-24, 2024.

Unique identity

Each Global Swing within the 2025 season will have its unique identity, with its champion earning exemptions into Rolex Series events and the Back 9 phase.

The Back 9 events will offer players crucial opportunities to secure spots in the DP World Tour Play-Offsthat that include back-to-back Rolex Series events in the Middle East. These include the Abu Dhabi Championship (November 6-9, 2025) and the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (November 13-16, 2025).

In addition to these events, three high-profile Rolex Series tournaments will take place earlier in the year: the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 16-19, 2025), the Genesis Scottish Open (July 10-13, 2025), co-sanctioned with the PGA TOUR, and the BMW PGA Championship (September 11-14, 2025).

A major highlight of the 2025 season will be the two exciting team match-play events: the Team Cupat Abu Dhabi Golf Club (January 10-12, 2025) and the highly anticipated 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York (September 26-28, 2025), where Luke Donald’s European team will defend their title against Keegan Bradley’s United States team.