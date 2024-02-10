DP World ILT20 Season 2 play-offs rescheduled

The motorsports extravaganza will feature the title-deciding 2024 Asian Le Mans where over 40 cars will gear up to earn their place at the illustrious 24 Hours of Le Mans
The revised playoff schedule for DP World ILT20 Season 2 has been confirmed by the organisers.
The Qualifier 1, match was originally to be played on Tuesday, 13 February at the Dubai International Stadium, but will now be played on Wednesday, 14 February.
Similarly, the Eliminator will now be played on Tuesday, 13 February at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium and not as originally scheduled for Wednesday, 14 February.
The schedule for Qualifier 2 and final fixtures remains the same.
Tickets purchased for either game will still be valid for the revised dates, for those unable to attend the matches on the revised dates will be entitled to a full refund via the Virgin Megastore website or in stores across the UAE.
Updated schedule
Feb 13
Match 31 - Qualifier 1: Seed 1 vs Seed 2 Match 31 DP World ILT20 2024
06:30 PM Dubai International Stadium
Feb 14
Match 32 - Eliminator: Seed 3 vs Seed 4
06:30 PM Zayed Cricket Stadium
Feb 17
Match 34 - The Final: Q1 Winner vs Q2 Winner
06:30 PM Dubai International Stadium
