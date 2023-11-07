Double delight as Lee wins two titles in Emirates PGA Lincoln DG Pro-Am

Dong Lee (left), representing EGC, with his winning team in the recent Emirates PGA Lincoln DG Pro-Am at Emirates Golf Club.- Supplied photo

Tue 7 Nov 2023

The Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club played host to the Emirates PGA Lincoln DG Pro-Am.

A field of 79 Golfers participated in a Four-Player Team Stableford with the best two scores counting on each hole. Additionally, the Top 5 Teams qualified for the Grand Final of the Lincoln DG Pro-Am Series.

There was a separate prize category for the golf professionals where they played Individual Strokeplay.

Winners of the Team Stableford were Emirates Golf Club’s Dong Lee, Suk Chang Jung, Changhoe Han, and Young Joon Ahn who shot an impressive 90 Stableford points.

An eagle on the par 5 third from Dong Lee followed up by a net eagle on the fourth from Changhoe Han proved vital in the teams’ efforts to take home the title.

Runners-up, with a score of 88 points, was the team of Zi Hao (EGC), Dong Jin Kim, Raj Janardhan and Bayar Khan. Third place went to the team of Samir Wallani (Emirates Golf Federation), Vikrant Mehra, Dmitriy Korshun and Arkady Fosman who shot 87 points.

The winner of the Pro’s Individual Strokeplay was Dong Lee (EGC) who shot an impressive six under 66. Four birdies in five holes proved crucial in his efforts to take home the top Pro’s prize.

South Korea-born Lee qualified as a PGA Professional in the UK in 2008, having grown up in Surrey, England.

He joined Dubai Golf in 2012 and coaches at both Emirates Golf Club and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

Runner-up was Zi Hao (EGC) who shot a bogey-free 68 (-4). Third place went to Luke Plumb (JA The Resort) who shot a 70 (-2).

There was a four-way tie for fourth place between Olivia Jackson (EGC), Matt Rice (Golfkraft), Jules Lompech (ADGC), and David Gray, all of whom hot 73 (+1).

Results

Team (Stableford, Pro Name First)

Lee (EGC), S. C. Jung (18), C. Han (10) and Y. J. Ahn (11) 90.

Hao (EGC) D. J. Kim (21), R. Janardhan (18) and B. Khan (9) 88.

Wallani (EGF), V. Mehra (15), D. Korshunov (18) and A. Fosman (13) 87.

Wallani (EGF), Afzaal Ahmad (6), B. Webb (11) and Arbaaz Ahmad (15) 84.

Higgins (JGE), A. Ayres (9), A-L. Pirvu (9) and A. Mateiu (+4) 84.

Individual

Lee (EGC) 66.

Hao (EGC) 68.

Plumb (JA The Resort) 70.

Rice (Golfkraft) 73.

Jackson (EGC) 73.

Lompech (ADGC) 73.

Gray (Golf Souk) 73.