DOSC Winter Regatta & IRC Middle East Championships a big success

Sailors took advantage of the fantastic sailing conditions. — Supplied photo

The Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC) recently celebrated a spectacular weekend of competitive sailing, hosting the Winter Regatta and IRC Middle East Championships from 14-15 December.

With 101 boats and over 350 skilled sailors competing, the event showcased the vibrant spirit and exceptional talent of the region's sailing community. The regatta brought together both professional and amateur sailors, creating an exciting display of nautical passion and competitive excellence against the stunning backdrop of Dubai's coastal waters.

Sailors took advantage of the fantastic sailing conditions, with day two delivering ideal weather conditions of steady winds blowing 15 to 16 knots.

The DOSC Winter Regatta and IRC Middle East Championships witnessed exceptional sailing talent across all classes, with standout performances in various categories.

Nick Denby's Southern Cross topped the IRC Cruiser class, with Mohamad Al Khalil's Orca 1 in second, and Amer Al Akhdar's Azzan in third.

Sabien Rietjens' JustUs claimed victory in the IRC Division 3, with Peter Stebbings' Drama Queen taking second place, and Rachael Delaunay's Chaos finishing third. Mark Nolan's Bluey led the pack and sailed to first place in the IRC Division 2, with Neil Corder's Playmate in second, and Vac Hanemaaijer's Kanaloa in third. Chavdar Aleksandrov's Ivana and Alex took first place in the IRC Division 1, with Gaetan Herve's Claire de Lune JR in second, and Fawzi Sultan's El Seraya in third. Sabien Rietjens' JustUs and Chavdar Aleksandrov's Ivana and Alex took the overall top positions.