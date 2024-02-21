Don't run without training, experienced runners warn residents ahead of RAK Half Marathon

Large number of residents run in iconic marathon events in the UAE. — AFP file

Wed 21 Feb 2024

While some of the biggest names in road racing will be vying for glory at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon this Saturday, thousands of UAE residents are also expected to run, with many runners likely to take part in the 10km, 5km and 2km races.

Every year during the winter season, the UAE sees a sea of running enthusiasts hit the roads at the Abu Dhabi Marathon, Dubai Marathon and the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon.

All three premier events attract world-class runners from across the world, especially the very best ones from Africa, the biggest factory of champion long-distance runners.

But what is more heartening to see is the large number of residents that turn up to run in these three iconic marathon events in the UAE.

It’s not surprising to see such involvement from the public in a country that is taking pioneering fitness and healthy lifestyle initiatives.

But what are the steps that need to be taken by first-time runners in big events like the Ras Al Khaimah?

Is running consistently thrice a week for a few months enough to be ready for a 10km run or even a half-marathon?

“No, it’s not,” says Evgheni Pogonii, a Moldovan expat who lives in Dubai.

A former martial arts athlete who won two national championships in combat sambo in Moldova, Pogonii is also a hugely experienced runner.

The 37-year-old has taken part in several marathons in his home country, and after moving to the UAE, he has also run marathons in this country.

Pogonii says the residents are truly blessed to have a wonderful government in the UAE which has tirelessly introduced scores of initiatives to inspire people to lead a healthy lifestyle.

But to run in marathons, you need to tread carefully.

“The system is very good. The idea is perfect, the government here is doing some amazing things to encourage people to be fit,” said Pogonii.

Having recently launched Champions Way, a comprehensive wellness platform and community, Pogonii urged runners to train under professional coaches before taking the plunge into long-distance running.

Evgheni Pogonii with regular marathon runners Michelle Oribello (centre) and Sarah Hassan after taking part in the Burj2Burj, the half marathon which started at Burj Al Arab and finished at Burj Khalifa. — Supplied photo

“While it's great to see everyone running, many people run incorrectly. There are proper coaches who can train you where to place your foot, how to use your arms and shoulders, and how to move through space while you run,” he said.

“It's important to understand that running 42 km and 5 km involves different running approaches. A lot of people seem to be unaware of the basic guidelines for feeling well when running, which include consuming water, salt, electrolytes, and energy reserves. There is a lack of education on these essentials, which causes cramping or even worse, injury.”

Michelle Oribello, a 36-year-old Dubai resident, almost quit running after finishing her first half-marathon without proper training.

“Before my first marathon (Ajman half-marathon), I was a random runner who ran races without adequate preparation since I thought I was young and had plenty of energy. I normally run with friends and groups of runners without learning the basic running methods, believing that it was simply stepping one foot after the other at a quick pace,” she said.

“I did my 21km without proper training, nutrition, or gear. I went through a lot just to finish the half marathon. I was able to accomplish it thanks to my great spirit and determination, although my body undoubtedly suffered.”

Oribello never repeated that mistake again in her life as a runner.

“I stopped running, possibly because I was traumatised. After a few years, I considered pushing myself beyond my limitations. So I considered doing my first full marathon, but I didn't want to repeat the mistake I made with my 21km race,” she said.

“That's when I discovered a group that offers full marathon training. The rest was history. I trained for five months, three times a week. I completed my first marathon in Beirut in four hours and 30 minutes, with no injuries.”

