‘Don’t count us out yet,’ warns Alpha Ninjas co-owner Sanjay Advani ahead of UGC R2

Alpha Ninjas poised for a comeback. - Photo Alex Leyno

After a tough opening round at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, the Alpha Ninjas found themselves near the bottom of the leaderboard. But co-owner Sanjay Advani has a message for anyone doubting their potential to stage a comeback—'don’t count us out yet.'

“Look, the camp is feeling optimistic and still backing themselves,” Sanjay says. “Round 1 was played at the Creek, not our home course, and it took a while for the players to adjust to the conditions and the format.

"But the next two rounds are where we feel right at home, which makes things very interesting.

“In addition, the format for Round 2 suits our style of play and will help our players improve their games." he adds.

Round 2 Format

In Round 2, which will be played at the Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo Course, teams are allowed to nominate five pairs i.e., 10 players who will play best ball Stableford & four out of the five pairs will count towards the team total.

Despite sitting in ninth place out of ten teams, the Alpha Ninjas are not letting their current position shake their belief. If anything, they see it as an opportunity to turn things around in a big way.

Noble Legacy Masters lead the pack at 292 points, while hot on their heels are, the defending champions, Tristar Gladiators on 27. Just one point behind them, Sultans of Swing remain firmly in contention at 276.

Ninjas Resurgent

Sanjay remains upbeat, emphasizing that the game can change in an instant and that a strong Round 2 performance could flip the standings completely.

“Everybody is here to enjoy the tournament and play to their potential. If they do that, we’ll see some good scores,” he explains. “Our players are motivated, they know what they have to do. It’s just about putting everything in place and keeping the right perspective.”

While Round 1 didn’t go as planned, Sanjay believes that the key to success lies in analyzing performances and making small but meaningful adjustments.

“Golf is a game of learning and that’s a constant process. It’s not about teaching; it’s about reviewing, improving, and stepping up when it counts,” he says.