Djokovic heads to scene of Game of Thrones for downtime with family

Australia trail by 162 runs and will need to produce something special to avoid the hosts from levelling the series at Old Trafford
Win or lose Dubrovnik appears to be the favourite haunt of tennis superstar Novak Djokovic.
The Croatian city, where several memorable sequences of mega American fantasy drama television series ‘Game of Thrones’ were filmed, played host to the 23 time Grand Slam champion following his failed attempt to make history at Wimbledon earlier this month.
The tennis star, who suffered a sensation defeat to new sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the final, was seen chilling on his yacht in front of the famous Copacabana beach, the world’s most beautiful seaside that has inspired hundreds of post cards.
Pictures on social media showed the Serb, dressed in shorts and a plain white tee shirt, on his private luxury yacht which is named Tara, after his daughter.
Djokovic’s wife of nearly nine years, Jelena, who looks after their charity, the Novak Djokovic Foundation, and their two kids, Stefan and Tara, are also enjoying the Mediterranean sun and sea.
Prior to heading to Toronto for his next tennis assignment at the Canadian Masters from 7th August, Djokovic and his family reportedly sailing around the Adriatic coast.
Local newspapers reported that the family of four first stayed in Montenegro before heading west towards Croatia.
ALSO READ
This is not the first time that Djokovic has taken to the seas after Wimbledon, Last year, after he defeated Nick Kyrgios in the final, he also took time out from his busy tennis schedule to travel to Dubrovnik with his brothers Marko and Djordje.
Australia trail by 162 runs and will need to produce something special to avoid the hosts from levelling the series at Old Trafford
Jonas Vingegaard stayed safe in the bunch to retain the overall leader's yellow jersey and hold a 7:35 sec lead over UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar.
Record-breaking opener's 29th ton also saw him eclipse Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 75 international centuries
South African great says he was no fan of the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit'S team aspect or its 54-hole, no-cut format
This World Cup is just two days and five games in, but already there has been a penalty in every game
WBA, IBF and WBO world champion impressed club officials when he came on as a substitute in a friendly last year
"Women in Motion" campaign launched ahead of team's highly-anticipated participation in Tour de France Femmes 2023
Opening batsman's run of low scores had led many to question his place in England's XI ahead of their five-match encounter with Ashes-holders Australia