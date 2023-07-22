Djokovic heads to scene of Game of Thrones for downtime with family

The Serb was spotted at the world-famous Copacabana beach in Croatia on his luxury yacht together with his wife Jelena and kids, Stefan and Tara

File photo of Djokovic and Jelena. - Coutesy Djokovic Facebook

Win or lose Dubrovnik appears to be the favourite haunt of tennis superstar Novak Djokovic.

The Croatian city, where several memorable sequences of mega American fantasy drama television series ‘Game of Thrones’ were filmed, played host to the 23 time Grand Slam champion following his failed attempt to make history at Wimbledon earlier this month.

The tennis star, who suffered a sensation defeat to new sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the final, was seen chilling on his yacht in front of the famous Copacabana beach, the world’s most beautiful seaside that has inspired hundreds of post cards.

Pictures on social media showed the Serb, dressed in shorts and a plain white tee shirt, on his private luxury yacht which is named Tara, after his daughter.

Djokovic’s wife of nearly nine years, Jelena, who looks after their charity, the Novak Djokovic Foundation, and their two kids, Stefan and Tara, are also enjoying the Mediterranean sun and sea.

Prior to heading to Toronto for his next tennis assignment at the Canadian Masters from 7th August, Djokovic and his family reportedly sailing around the Adriatic coast.

Local newspapers reported that the family of four first stayed in Montenegro before heading west towards Croatia.

This is not the first time that Djokovic has taken to the seas after Wimbledon, Last year, after he defeated Nick Kyrgios in the final, he also took time out from his busy tennis schedule to travel to Dubrovnik with his brothers Marko and Djordje.