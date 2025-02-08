Desert Vipers set up ILT20 final clash with Dubai Capitals

Max Holden of Desert Vipers plays a shot. — Supplied photo

The Desert Vipers didn’t put a foot wrong in their ILT20 Season 3 Qualifier 2 clash against the Sharjah Warriorz as they bowled exceptionally well and followed it up with a scintillating batting display to cruise to a seven-wicket win at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The Desert Vipers chased down 163 with 20 balls remaining as Max Holden (48) and Alex Hales (47) set the tempo before the skipper Sam Curran smashed a 15-ball 34 to power his side past the finish line.

The Desert Vipers will now face the Dubai Capitals for the ILT20 Season 3 title on Sunday, February 9, in Dubai.

Having finished as runners-up in the inaugural season, the Desert Vipers will hope to go the distance this time around.

“It feels good, the pitch was playing well and I’m glad to time that chase well," said Hales who was named player of the match.

"It was holding a bit in the first 3-4 overs when we bowled, so we knew we had to adjust when we came out to bat. I kept it quite simple, very happy with how I played square and keeping it still, watching the ball till the last moment. We have a very strong batting line-up, so if we can use our change-ups well, we have a good chance in the final.”

Meanwhile, Tim Southee, captain of the Sharjah Warriorz, said: “It was a tough one. We knew the wicket would skid on a little bit later, but we needed to bowl better. The sides that bowl first tend to have more success here. The Desert Vipers changed their pace well and bowled well throughout the day."

Brief scores: Desert Vipers beat Sharjah Warriorz by seven wickets Sharjah Warriorz 162/7 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 73, Karim Janat 23, Moeen Ali 17, Khuzaima Tanveer 2 for 20, Nathan Sowter 2 for 27) Desert Vipers 165/3 in 16.4 overs (Max Holden 48, Alex Hales 47, Sam Curran 34, Adam Milne 2 for 26) Player of the match: Alex Hales