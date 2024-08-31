Defending champion Djokovic knocked out of US Open third round

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 8:29 AM

Novak Djokovic suffered a major upset at the hands of Alexei Popyrin with a 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4 beating in the third round of the US Open on Friday to end the Serbian's bid for a 25th Grand Slam title.

Defending champion Djokovic, who had to dig deep to win the Olympic gold medal earlier this month, looked sluggish against the energised Popyrin, who notched the biggest win of his career to reach the round of 16 of a major tournament for the first time.

Djokovic had five break point opportunities in the opening set but failed to convert any of them, while Popyrin broke serve on his first chance for a 5-4 lead and then grabbed the first set.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.