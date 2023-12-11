December delight for Dias at the Emirates Golf Club

‘Wish me luck, this will be life-changing for all the three qualifiers – whoever they are’
Julius Dias shot an impressive gross 82 (net 65) to take the honours in the OMA Emirates December Monthly Medal over the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club.
Dias, who plays of a 17 handicap, won the overall medal with the best score of the day. He shot nines of 39 and 43.
Other Divisional winners were Dean Bell (Division A) and Avtar Jalif (Division C)
One of the best rounds of the day was delivered by Glory Xavier (5) with a five birdie 74 and 39 Stableford points.
Kooros Daneshvar won the best gross title with a tidy score of 76.
The prizes were presented by Emirates Golf Club Vice-Captain Joseph Andrade.
Results
Division A
D. Bell (9) 75
Division B
J. Dias (17) 65.
Division C
A. Jalif (20) 74.
Best Gross
K. Daneshvar 76.
Stableford Points
Ladies – G. Xavier (5) 39.
