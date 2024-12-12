Czech sensation Louis Klein among favorites for 2024 RAK Amateur World Junior Championship

Louis Klein (Czech Republic) in action last week at the Al Zorah Open in Ajman, UAE, where he claimed victory and now looks to secure a double win. - Supplied photo

The highly-anticipated RAK Amateur World Junior Championship is set to tee-off tomorrow (Friday) at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

The 54-hole tournament is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier for both male and female players. Supported by The R&A, the event also serves as an Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Order of Merit qualifier.

The first tee time is at 6:50 am, with 75 players on the field. The last group will tee off at 10:50 AM.

Among the favourites is 15-year-old Louis Klein from the Czech Republic, a regular visitor to Dubai and the UAE during the winter months.

Klein won last week’s Al Zorah Open at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman. He told Khaleej Times, “I practice and base myself here in the UAE, as I have done in recent winters, using the facilities at primarily The Els Club, Dubai, or Jumeirah Golf Estates.”

“I practised 18 holes yesterday and another nine today. My current handicap is +5, and I am part of the Czech Republic National Team squad. Last year, I played for the Czech Republic in the Eisenhower Trophy at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.”

“I know the Al Hamra course well, having played in this event last year,” Klein added. “I didn’t perform as well as I had hoped, but maybe this week will be different.”

“I’ll be in the UAE until the end of January 2025, when I’ll return home fully prepared for the 2025 golf season, both in the Czech Republic and internationally.”

With a relentless focus on improvement, Klein attributes much of his success to the guidance of his father, his sole coach since he first picked up a club.

“My dad has been my only coach since I started playing, and my game is always evolving. I’m excited about this week’s tournament at Al Hamra,” he said.