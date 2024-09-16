Crucial week ahead for Dubai's Rayhan Thomas at DP World Tour Qualifying School in England

Brentford attacked straight after kickoff and scored in 22 seconds before Erling Haaland's double secured a 2-1 win for City
Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas, who recently turned professional, is set for a pivotal week in England as he competes in the First Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School at Donnington Grove Golf Club, Newbury.
The qualifier runs from Tuesday, September 17th, to Friday, September 20th and will be played at the 7,108-yard, par-72 course in Berkshire.
The DP World Tour Qualifying School, which has been in place since 1976, offers 252 holes for just 20 tour cards. Thomas is determined to secure one of these coveted spots. This is a key step in his professional journey, as success here could pave the way for greater opportunities on the DP World Tour.
Rayhan, who will represent the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, said” All the advice I have been getting from my management as well as other mentors - is to play in all the events I can, before I have a full schedule.
“I am looking forward to this week in England. I am also entered into the Korn Ferry Qualifying School and the Asian Tour Qualifying School. I have to play my best and then hopefully have a choice on what is the best option moving forward.”
First Stage Qualifying events have already taken place since the end of August in Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Austria, and England, with additional qualifiers scheduled in Denmark and France, concluding on September 27th. A total of nine First Stage Qualifiers are being held. At Donnington Grove, players from 22 countries are competing, with Rayhan Thomas being the only Indian on the field.
The number of players qualifying from the First Stage Qualifying depends on a pro rata based on field size – which will be announced after all players have teed off on day one – who then progress to the Second Stage Qualifying with four venues – all in Spain.
The Final Stage of Qualifying is set to take place at Infinitum in Tarragona, Spain, from November 8th to 13th, where 156 players will battle over six rounds, covering 108 holes.
All players will play two rounds over each of the Lakes and Hills Course. After 72 holes, the field will be cut to the leading 65 players and ties who will play the final 36 holes.
After these six rounds, the top 20 players and ties will earn DP World Tour playing privileges for the 2025 season.
Those who make the 72-hole cut but finish outside the Top 20 will receive a membership category (albeit a lower one) on both the DP World Tour and Challenge Tour.
