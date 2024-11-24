Zimbabwe upset Pakistan in opening clash of ODI series

Zimbabwe players celebrate a wicket. — X

Zimbabwe upset Pakistan in the opening clash of their three-match One Day International series, winning by 80 runs on the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern system at Queens Sports Club on Sunday.

The home side, put into bat, were in trouble at 125-7 halfway through their innings before Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza (39) and left-handed tailender Richard Ngarava (48) put on 62 runs for the eighth wicket to help Zimbabwe to 205 before they were bowled out with nine overs left.

Debutant left arm wrist spinner Faisal Akram took 3-24 while off-spinner Salman Agha returned figures of 3-42.

Zimbabwe quick Blessing Muzarabani removed Pakistan’s openers cheaply and the wickets continued to tumble in a feeble batting display as they slumped to 60-6 off 21 overs before heavy rain arrived.