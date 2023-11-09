You were bowled by Virat Kohli: Former England cricketer trolls Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 11:32 AM

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli is having a dream run at the 2023 World Cup. The right-handed batter equalled Sachin Tendulkar's mammoth 49-century record in the ODIs after a brilliant ton on a tricky Kolkata wicket against South Africa on Sunday. The entire cricketing world hailed Kohli's unbelievable feat. However, former Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez, saw a "sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli's batting."

Not just that, Hafeez also said that it had happened for the third time in this World Cup. "In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred, and he didn't put the team first," the Pakistani cricketer said on Top Cricket Analysis show.

However, Hafeez's analysis and criticism of Kohli's batting hasn't found many takers, Former England captain Michael Vaughan has not only disagreed with the Pakistani cricketer but also taken a jibe at him.

Resharing a Hafeez post in which he appreciated England all-rounder Ben Stokes for his hundred against the Netherlands, Vaughan said, "Great innings from Stokesy @MHafeez22 ... As was Virat's on a difficult pitch in Kolkata against a better attack."

In another post, Vaughan shared a picture in which Hafeez had his stumps castled by none other than King Kohli. The picture is from the 2012 T20 World Cup where Kohli had dismissed Hafeez. "Seems to me @MHafeez22 (Mohammad Hafeez), you were bowled by Virat Kohli!!! Is this the reason you constantly have a pop at him," Vaughan wrote.

Vaughan's post went viral and it received a flurry of funny responses from cricket fans. The former English cricketer went on to troll Hafeez, teasing the former Pakistani skipper with the video of Kohli's delivery.

After coming under fire from all corners, including Kohli's legion of fans, Hafeez posted a cryptic message: "Talk sense to a fool and he calls u foolish…."

Coming back to the World Cup, India is already into the semi-finals with eight wins in as many matches. Kohli has so far smashed 543 runs in the ongoing edition, only seven behind South Africa's Quinton de Kock, the leading run-scorer with 550 runs in eight matches.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has had a topsy-turvy tournament with four victories and four losses in eight games. They have the same points as Afghanistan and New Zealand, fighting for the fourth and final spot in the semis.

They will face England on Saturday, and only a win by a massive margin can get them through unless New Zealand lose their game against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

