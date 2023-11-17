Yet another World Cup heartbreak for South Africa

The pair scored 106 Stableford points to win by a comfortable distance at the Arabian Ranches
Team Australia always find ways to reach ICC ODI finals and sadly Team South Africa can’t decode how to reach the finals of an ICC World Cup.
Right from 1992 where they were robbed of a semifinal due to rain, the heart break against Australia in the 1999 semifinal in England where the match ended in a tie, the 2007 drubbing at the hands of Australia in West Indies, the 2015 last-ball defeat to hosts Kiwis and once again today the loss to Australia in yet another loss to Australia.
Before Thursday's semifinal, South Africa had won every bilateral series in the last four years and had completely dominated Australia in ODI cricket and even beaten Australia in 2019 World cup game and in the league game a month ago at Lucknow.
South Africa had hammered Australia by 134 runs. But that was Australia's last loss in this tournament and after that Australians won their remaining seven league games and were high on confidence.
And when the toss went in South Africa's favour, captain Temba Bavuma decided to bat even though the conditions were overcast.
The decision was taken as South Africa's track record in chasing was poor, but it backfired and were on the mat at 23/4.
But David Miller got them in the game with a hundred which was of the highest standard. But South Africa did not back their bowlers by dropping crucial catches.
At one stage Australia were 137/5 with the last recognised pair and with the ball turning square as Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi were in top form.
But South Africa did not attack by keeping fielders in catching position and there were many opportunities which South Africa did not grab and, in the end, it was the difference in South Africa losing yet another semifinal.
This was South Africa's game for the taking with the Eden Garden crowd behind them but as it had been the case in the past so many World Cups.
South Africa fought but could not close out the game to face yet another heart break.
The pair scored 106 Stableford points to win by a comfortable distance at the Arabian Ranches
The season opener uncovers some genuine talent at the grass roots level in the UAE
Khaleej Times caught up with Haya Ghassan Alsulaiman, General Manager and Franchise owner of GOLFTEC who is investing in the business of golf in the Middle East
Coach says batter brought a calm temperament to the table in the high-pressure role
The world number four was streets ahead of his opponent even if the score looked reasonably close
'You want to be in the fight and it was fun to close it out at the end', says American who finished four clear of Nicolai Højgaard
Salah double helps Liverpool to 3-0 win over Brentford as Villa ease to 3-1 victory over Fulham
The opening batter has emerged as one of the stand-out players in his first World Cup, hitting 565 runs in nine innings