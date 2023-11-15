World Cup 2023: Iyer's quick runs and Shami's 7 wickets extra special

Coach says batter brought a calm temperament to the table in the high-pressure role
The first World Cup semifinal was expected to be India's acid test as it was against their bogey team New Zealand which always found ways to beat them in the ICC events.
But this time India was ready for the test and they managed to get past a fighting New Zealand team and reach the final.
There was superlative performance from Rohit Shama who once gave India a rousing start to set the template.
Shubman Gill's half century made sure India did not drop the tempo after Rohit’s dismissal, and then Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI hundred kept one end going.
Mohammed Shami’s seven on a flat wicket and, of course, the hurricane hundred by Shreyas Iyer made sure India had enough in the bank.
All performances from India were special but I would pick two as very special.
The reason I pick Iyer and Shami as both were crucial in the context of the game. Firstly, the way Iyer attacked all the New Zealand bowlers and made sure India posted a total which was good enough to overcome a New Zealand fightback.
Iyer hit 105 off 70 balls with eight massive sixes and four boundaries at a strike rate of 150 which made sure India almost reached 400.
I was there at the stadium, and everyone knew the ball would swing in the night at Wankhede. And it did but Bumrah and Siraj did not get the early wickets as expected.
Rohit had to bank on Shami who rose to the challenge again, picking up wickets at will to return with his best figures.
The margin of win might look big but trust me it was very close game.
If not for the superlative efforts from Iyer and Shami, the Kiwis might have caused an upset at the Wankhede.
