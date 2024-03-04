World Champions of Legends tournament attracts big stars

World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: 'I came here to win', says Coleman after sprinting to gold
World Champions of Legends, a six-team franchise tournament, will be organised under the auspices of the England and Wales Cricket Board.
Scheduled to be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground (Birmingham) from July 3 to 13, this tournament has the mouth-watering prospect of an India-Pakistan match, as well as England-Australia clash, amongst several other riveting cricketing rivalries.
England, Australia, India, Pakistan, West Indies and South Africa will be vying for the top honours.
At a press conference held in Dubai, former England batsman Ian Bell and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez joined WCL Founder and CEO, Harshit Tomar, Meteor Developers CEO, Praveen Kumar Sharma, and Meteor Partner, Omar La Omour.
Co-owner Fernandez signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tomar and owner Meteora Developers.
"This is my first association with a league. It is a new, exciting experience for me," Fernandez said.
Bell, who will be playing for England Champions, says retired players never lose their competitive edge.
"This is a good tournament for both retired players and those who have just come out of their central contracts," he said.
Shahid Afridi and Yuvraj Singh will also be participating in the tournament.
