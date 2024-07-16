E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Wood replaces Anderson in England team for second Test against West Indies

Wood returned to the squad after Anderson retired from Tests following the first match at Lord's

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
England pacer Mark Wood. — Reuters
England pacer Mark Wood. — Reuters

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 11:16 PM

Fast bowler Mark Wood has been named in place of James Anderson in an otherwise unchanged England line-up for the second Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge, the country's cricket board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.

Wood returned to the squad after Anderson retired from Tests following the first match at Lord's where England won by an innings and 114 runs inside three days.


Wood, who has 108 wickets in 34 Tests, last played for England during their tour of India earlier this year.

The 34-year-old will team up with fellow fast bowlers Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson, who picked up 12 wickets on his debut.


The second Test of the three-match series begins on Thursday.

ENGLAND TEAM AGAINST WEST INDIES

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports