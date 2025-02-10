Williamson's century guides New Zealand into final despite Breetzke's record

New Zealand's Kane Williamson plays a shot during the Tri-Nation match against South Africa. _ AFP

Star cricketer Kane Williamson hit a brilliant century to take New Zealand into the tri-series final with a thumping six-wicket win on Monday, overshadowing South African opener Matthew Breetzke's record score on debut.

Breetzke scored 150 -- the highest score by any batter in his first one-day international -- to lift South Africa to 304-6 but Williamson's unbeaten 133 proved match winning at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The tri-series is a warm-up event before the eight-nation Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Pakistan and the UAE.

Pakistan, the third team in the tri-series, will play South Africa on Wednesday in Karachi to decide who meets New Zealand in the final at the same venue on Friday.

Williamson hit his first ODI century in nearly five years on Monday and was ably supported by opener Devon Conway who missed his century by just three runs.

The pair added a solid 187 runs for the second wicket after Will Young was dismissed for 19, steadily setting New Zealand's second win in as many games in the tri-series.

"You need partnerships to chase targets and it was an outstanding knock from Conway and that partnership between him and Kane that led us to the win," said New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner.

Williamson was so assured of finishing the game that the loss of Daryl Mitchell (10) and Tom Latham (nought) did not deter him as he hit the winning boundary to seal the win in 48.4 overs.

Meanwhile a new record for the highest ODI score on debut was clinched by Breetzke, who smacked 11 fours and five sixes, topping the 148 scored by Desmond Haynes for West Indies against Australia in Antigua in 1978.

South Africa's skipper Temba Bavuma said the record was among "some positives" in the match.

Breetzke hit New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke for a boundary to reach three figures off 128 balls, becoming the fourth player from his country to hit a century on ODI debut.

South Africa were forced to give four debuts in this match as their top players were either active in a Twenty20 league back home or recovering from injuries.

New Zealand brought in Conway for Rachin Ravindra who got injured in team's 78-run win over Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday.

