Who are the most expensive players in IPL 2025 auction?

Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood star Preity Zinta during day two of the Indian Premier League auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. — Photo courtesy IPL

Ten Indian Premier League teams spent nearly $75.72 million to buy 182 players in a two-day auction that concluded Monday in Jeddah.

While big-name Indian players earned million-dollar deals, Australian superstar David Warner went unsold.

The opening batsman won't be a part of the IPL 2025.

Six of the top-10 expensive players in the auction are Indian players.

Here's the list of top 10 expensive players:

Rishabh Pant (IND) - $3.20 million - Lucknow Super Giants

Shreyas Iyer (IND) - $3.17m - Punjab Kings

Venkatesh Iyer (IND) - $2.81m- Kolkata Knight Riders

Arshdeep Singh (IND) - $2.13m - Punjab Kings

Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) - $2.13m - Punjab Kings

Jos Buttler (ENG) - $1.87m - Gujarat Titans

KL Rahul (IND) - $1.65m - Delhi Capitals

Jofra Archer (ENG) - $1.48m- Rajasthan Royals

Trent Boult (NZL) - $1.48m - Mumbai Indians

Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - $1.48m - Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The new-look IPL squads after the auction:

Mumbai Indians:

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (retained), Rohit Sharma (retained), Tilak Varma (retained), Bevan-John Jacobs

Wicketkeepers: Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (pace; retained), Naman Dhir (spin; RTM), Will Jacks (spin), Raj Angad Bawa (pace), Vignesh Puthur (spin)

Spinners: Allah Ghazanfar, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner

Fast bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (retained), Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams.

Chennai Super Kings:

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (retained), Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, MS Dhoni (retained), Vansh Bedi

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (spin; retained), Shivam Dube (pace; retained), R Ashwin (spin), Sam Curran (pace), Rachin Ravindra (spin; RTM), Vijay Shankar (pace), Anshul Kamboj (pace), Jamie Overton (pace), Ramakrishna Ghosh (pace)

Spinners: Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal

Fast bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana (retained), Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Batters: Virat Kohli (retained), Rajat Patidar (retained), Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (spin), Krunal Pandya (spin), Swapnil Singh (spin), Romario Shepherd (pace), Jacob Bethell (spin), Mohit Rathee (spin)

Spinners: Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh

Fast bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal (retained), Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Batters: Travis Head (retained), Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen (retained), Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma (spin; retained), Nitish Kumar Reddy (pace; retained), Kamindu Mendis (spin)

Spinners: Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari

Fast bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins (retained), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga

Kolkata Knight Riders

Batters: Rinku Singh (retained), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer (pace), Andre Russell (pace; retained), Sunil Narine (spin; retained), Ramandeep Singh (pace; retained), Anukul Roy (spin), Moeen Ali (spin)

Spinners: Varun Chakravarthy (retained), Mayank Markande

Fast bowlers: Harshit Rana (retained), Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik

Punjab Kings

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh (retained), Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh (retained)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (spin), Marcus Stoinis (pace), Marco Jansen (pace), Harpreet Brar (spin), Azmatullah Omarzai (pace), Aaron Hardie (pace), Musheer Khan (spin), Suryansh Shedge (pace)

Spinners: Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey

Fast bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (RTM), Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett