West Indies spinner Sunil Narine announces retirement from international cricket

West Indies mystery spinner Sunil Narine on Sunday announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing curtains to a career that saw several stormy days on and off the field.

Narine, a member of the West Indies' 2012 ICC T20 World Cup winning side, last played for the West Indies in August 2019 in a T20I match against India at Providence.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 35-year-old Narine wrote, “I appreciate it has been over four years since I last played for West Indies, but today, I am announcing my retirement from International cricket."

"Publicly, I am a man of few words, but privately, there are a few people who have given me unwavering support throughout my career and helped me realise my dream of representing West Indies, and to you, I express my deepest gratitude." Narine thanked his family, especially father, and others around as he walked away from top level cricket.

"I would like to acknowledge and thank Cricket West Indies, the coaching staff, passionate West Indies fans and of course my teammates who enabled me to play at the highest level, in all formats and with some memorable successes."

Currently, Narine is playing in the ongoing Super50 Cup competition for Trinidad and Tobago, but he asserted that it would be his final List-A outing.

“I am also taking this opportunity to bow out of domestic 50-over cricket. I love representing Trinidad & Tobago, the country of my birth, and to add another title by winning this current Super50 Cup will be the perfect send-off." However, Narine said he will continue his association with the sport through franchise cricket.

"Needless to say, outside of this, it will continue to be business as usual for me in the franchise world for the foreseeable future,” he concluded.

Narine came into the spotlight during the now-defunct Champions League T20 in 2011 while playing for Trinidad.

He became an instant hit as he could bowl a lot of variations, including skidders, knuckleballs, carrom balls etc.

The Trinidadian made his international debut for Windies in 2011 during an ODI against India in Ahmedabad.

Since then, he has featured in 65 ODIs and bagged 92 wickets. He has also represented the Caribbeans in six Tests and 51 T20Is, scalping 21 and 52 wickets, respectively.

Narine was also an integral part of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders since 2011 and also became a sought-after player in various T20 leagues across the globe.

Narine's bowling also created a lot of controversy as he was suspended on a few instances for allegedly having an illegal bowling action. However, he managed to rework his action and continued to make near-similar impacts.

Narine's batting has also been the talk in various T20 leagues as he has delivered quite often as an hard-hitting opener.

