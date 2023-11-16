Watch: From Sachin to Virat; how legends cheered each other on to break records

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 1:23 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 2:23 PM

Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record and became the first player to score 50 tons in the history of ODI cricket, the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday.

While Tendulkar took 451 innings to notch his 49th century, Kohli touched the milestone in just 277 innings.

Now, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a video compilation featuring Tendulkar and Kohli. The two are seen cheering each other. The first half of the clip features Kohli celebrating Tendulkar’s hundred against England at the 2011 edition in Bengaluru. The next one is from yesterday’s game.

From Kohli carrying Tendulkar on his shoulders after the 2011 win at Wankhede to breaking his “hero’s” record at the same venue, fans have seen it all.

Kohli celebrated his historic century by jumping high in the air with a fist pump. After that, he bowed in front of his idol Tendulkar. “My life partner [Anushka Sharma], the person I love the most, she is sitting there. My hero [Sachin Tendulkar], he is sitting there. I was able to get the 50th in front of all of them in this historic venue,” Kohli said during the innings break.

Kohli also went past Tendulkar’s record for the most runs in one particular edition of the ODI World Cup. Tendulkar held the record having scored 673 runs in the 2003 edition. He has notched 711 runs, so far, at a mind-boggling average of 101.57 in the competition.

India will meet the winner of the second semi-final between five-time champions Australia and South Africa on Sunday.

