Watch: Virat Kohli dances to wife Anushka Sharma's 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' song during World Cup match

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 8:57 PM

Star batter Virat Kohli left everyone in awe not only with his batting skills but also with his dance moves during Team India's thrilling World Cup match against South Africa at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

While fielding on the ground during the second inning, Kohli was caught on camera grooving to his wife Anushka Sharma's famous song 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' from her film 'Band Baaja Baaraat'.

A video of Kohli's rhythmic dancing moves went viral on social media, leaving everyone roaring with excitement.

Take a look at the clip:

It's Kohli's 35th birthday today, and on his special day, he created history by scoring his 49th ODI century, equalling legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"I am grateful to god for giving me the chance to play and contribute to the team's success. It is great to get a hundred on my birthday in front of this big crowd at this great venue. The pitch is on the slower side, we have a quality bowling line-up as well, but we'll have to work hard. Wickets will be the key, getting a couple early will put them under pressure with the way this pitch is behaving," Kohli said after his innings.

Team India defeated South Africa by 243 runs. On the bowling front, Ravindra Jadeja was the standout performer, claiming five wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav contributed with two wickets each.

India opted to bat first and scored 326/5 in their 50 overs. Rohit Sharma (40 in 23 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Shubman Gill (23 in 24 balls with four fours and a six) provided India with a brisk start.

After their dismissal, Virat carried on the innings with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 77 in 87 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Quickfire cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (22 in 14 balls, with five fours) and Ravindra Jadeja (29* in 15 balls with three fours and a six) helped India reach the 300-run mark.

Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi all took a wicket each. In the chase of 327, Ravindra Jadeja's 5/33 helped India bundle out Proteas for just 83.

India has won all eight of its World Cup matches so far.

ALSO READ: