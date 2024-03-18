Watch: Virat Kohli arrives in Bengaluru, joins RCB camp ahead of IPL 2024

Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI file

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 11:02 AM

Indian batting star Virat Kohli arrived in south Indian city of Bengaluru ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Royal Challengeres Bangalore stalwart Kohli has been with the franchise since the inception of the IPL and has led the team from the front for nine years.

RCB took to social media platforms to announce the arrival of Kohli and captioned it, "Too much happening too quickly and we're not slowing down. Is he here?"

Watch the video below:

On Sunday night, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport to catch a flight to Bengaluru to join his team for the upcoming match of IPL 2024. He was seen donning a cool white T-shirt, which featured a huge illustration of a cute cartoon character and had the word 'Dad' written on it.

Kohli who missed India's 4-1 Test series triumph over England was recently blessed with a baby boy, Akaay. In 237 appearances for RCB in the IPL, Kohli has amassed 7,263 runs at an average of 37.2 and a strike rate of 130.0 and is the leading run-scorer in the history of the competition.

His best score of 113 came against Punjab Kings in 2016 which propelled RCB to a massive score of 211-3. Kohli is yet to lift an IPL trophy with RCB in the past 16 seasons and he will be looking to secure the maiden title in the upcoming edition.

RCB strengthened their squad in the IPL 2024 auction by acquiring the services of foreign and Indian talent which includes Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.

RCB will kick off their campaign in the season opener clash against Chennai Super Kings on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

