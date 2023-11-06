UAE

Watch: Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews becomes first to be 'timed out' in international cricket

Under the tournament's playing conditions, a new batter should be ready to face the ball within two minutes

By Reuters

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews reacts after he was timed out. Photo: AFP
Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 3:08 PM

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews became the first player in international cricket to be 'timed out' in Monday's World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Former Sri Lanka captain Mathews walked in after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over of the Sri Lankan innings but appeared to have issues with the strap of his helmet.

Under the tournament's playing conditions, a new batter should be ready to face the ball within two minutes but Mathews was seen still fiddling with the helmet.

He was eventually adjudged timed out after bowler and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan made an appeal.

Angelo Mathews was not happy with the helmet he was wearing and wanted it to be changed, and out came the other one. But Mathews had to walk back without even facing a ball. He walked out with a helmet he was not happy with. Angelo Mathews probably was not ready and just picked up a helmet next to him.

The batter remonstrated with the umpires for a while before leaving the pitch shaking his had in dismay and threw his helmet a soon as he crossed the boundary.

